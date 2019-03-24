|
|
Richard Wane Steinmuller, age 78 passed away at his home March 13, 2019. Born Richard Morris on October 25, 1940 in Roseburg, OR to Frances Lucille Allumbaugh and Clifford Morris.
Richard Wayne Steinmuller
October 25, 1940 -
March 13, 2019
He was an elder in the Confederated Tribe of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians and was very proud of his Native American heritage. He touched our lives in many ways and will be missed dearly.
Richard will be greatly missed by his wife Ingrid and their little dog, Jackson. Jackson was by Richard's side as he passed during the night.
He is survived by his wife Ingrid, children Fran, Mike, & Linda. Sisters Echo, Gay & Cheryl, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many nieces & nephews.
The family will arrange a gathering in the near future to celebrate the life of Richard.
Our grandfather guides us over the rainbows and peacefully frees us into the heavens.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019