Richard (Dick) Wright, Sr.
7/9/1937 - 8/31/2019
Richard Lee Wright, Sr., 82, of Eugene, OR and Palm Springs, CA passed away on August 31, 2019 after an extended and valiant battle against prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his family and left knowing that he was loved and treasured.
Dick was born July 9, 1937 in Whittier, California to Alfred and Allie Mae Wright. He and his brother Jack were typical Southern California teenagers, enjoying cars, motorcycles and surfing. Dick displayed his strong work ethic from an early age, beginning as a clerk for Mayfair Markets at age 15. He graduated from Whittier High School in 1956 and from San Jose State University in 1961 with a degree in Business. While in college he met and married his wife Marsha and they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
After college they returned to Southern California where Dick continued his career in the grocery industry, working in sales for Lever Bros. and as a store manager for Albertsons. In 1970 they fell in love with Southern Oregon on a family vacation and moved there soon after, where Dick became the Operations Manager for Richard's Food Centers. He would hold this position until 1978, when he and Marsha moved to Cottage Grove to build their first store. The opening of Wright's Thriftway in 1979 would mark the beginning of a company now known as Market of Choice, which would become the largest family owned grocery chain in the state of Oregon. The company recently celebrated its 40th anniversary and Dick was still active as the Chairman of the Board at the time of his passing. Dick was extremely proud of our company and all the people that make it so unique. He cared deeply about his employees and their families. Dick also held leadership roles in the grocery industry, including many years on the Board of Directors of United Grocers, Inc. and its successor Unified Western Grocers, Inc.
Dick and Marsha's greatest accomplishment and source of joy is their large and loving family. Swim meets, tennis tournaments and skiing were very frequent activities as their children grew up. In later years, they traveled the world together and also enjoyed time with their Grandchildren. Dick enjoyed tennis and golf, and the relationships he developed there.
Dick is survived by his wife Marsha, his children Laurie (Larry) Brody, Rick (Debbie) Wright, Craig Wright, Suzyn (Marcus) Whittaker, sister-in-law Suzyn Ware Shank, brother-in-law Ralph (Holly) Ware, and 11 grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Marsha and Richard Wright, Sr. Family Endowed Professorship in Pediatric Oncology at OHSU, or the . A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8th. Please go to https://richardwright.rsvpify.com/ for more information on the event or how to contribute.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019