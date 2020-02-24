|
Rick H. Truitt
May 2, 1950 - February 14, 2020
Rick H. Truitt, 69, of Eugene lost his year long battle with cancer and went peacefully to his heavenly home February 14.
Rick was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on May 2, 1950, to Helen and Lowell Truitt. When Rick was nine years old, his family moved to Eugene, Oregon, where he later attended North Eugene High School.
Rick was recently honored at Marist High School at a retirement party for his 37 years of service. Rick was known to have said that his job was "more a vocation than a job". He loved his work and the people at Marist, including all the students. Marist was his second home and he considered his co-workers family and, from the turn out at his retirement party, it was evident that they loved him too.
Rick is survived by a sister, Mary Ellen Shephard of Eugene, a brother, Gary Truitt of Elmira, two nephews and three nieces all of the Eugene area.
There will be a private family graveside service at West Lawn Memorial Park, his final resting place.
