|
|
March 12, 1929 – October 10-2019
Willie was known for her capacity to light up a room, ready laugh, gracious hospitality, pragmatic outlook, and sense of fun. She cared for her family beautifully and was a true partner in life and love to her husband Don, who predeceased her in 2017.
Willie was born in Oregon City, in 1929, one of six children (Betty, Evelyn, John, Rilda, Vern and Paul) born to Clarence and Margaret Steigleder. She graduated from Washington high school in Portland and went on to attend the University of Oregon where she met Donald Tykeson on a blind date during her freshman year.
The couple married in 1950 and settled in Portland where their three children were born, Ellen, Amy, and Eric. 1963 brought a move to Eugene where she became active in Junior League and Assistance League. Her philanthropic advocacy included the University of Oregon, where she and Don received the UO Presidential medal in 1997; Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Oregon Bach Festival, The Shedd, Relief Nursery, Friends of the Children, Serenity Lane, St. Vincent de Paul Youth House, Camp Harlow, and others.
Willie delighted in her wide circle of friends in Eugene, southern California, and Central Oregon, and brought a good time with her wherever she went. She participated in a close-knit bible study group each week. An avid Duck fan, Willie loved cheering football, basketball, and track teams to victory. She enjoyed travel with family and friends to explore the world and have fun. Beauty was a constant in her home, seen in her flower gardens, the meals she prepared, her sense of style, and treasured relationships. She was easy to be with, unpretentious, thrifty, and generous.
Until her final days, Willie remained a competitive and accomplished bridge player eager to engage with players young and old. She also ruled the family table at gin rummy, delighting in her many victories.
She is survived by her brother, Vern, her three children; Ellen Tykeson (Ken Hiday), Amy Tykeson (John Teller), Eric Tykeson (Anitra); six grandchildren, Olivia (Steven), Jay (Lily), Hillie, Tom, Madeline, and Abigail; and great grandson, Eliot. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Willie's long-term assistant, Dan, for his dedication and thoughtfulness.
Let's raise a glass (ideally a crisp Sauvignon Blanc): ""To Willie, a vibrant spirit who led a remarkable life ... so loved and so missed!""
Remembrances can be made to the Relief Nursery or Assistance League of Eugene. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eugene Country Club on Sunday, December 1st at 1PM.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Oct. 23, 2019