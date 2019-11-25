|
|
Rilda "Willie" Tykeson
3/12/1929 - 10/10/2019
Willie's family invites her friends to join with us for her Celebration of Life at the Eugene Country Club on Sunday, December 1, at one o'clock in the afternoon. A luncheon will be served in honor of this great lady.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019