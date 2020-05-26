|
Rita Lorraine Sabin Workman
October 14, 1935 - May 18, 2020
Rita Lorraine Sabin Workman passed away of natural causes at home in Lindon, UT on May 18, 2020. All who knew her were touched by her service, love and positive spirit.
She was born Oct. 14, 1935 in Heyburn, ID, to Arthur and Verna Sabin. Rita was the youngest of 4 siblings, and was known for her out-going nature.
Rita married her high school sweetheart, Wayne, in 1955 and moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon where they raised 5 children. She was an excellent homemaker, breadmaker and bookkeeper as they bought and renovated rental homes and owned and managed an adult foster home for Veterans. Rita and her husband eventually relocated to Albany, Oregon to be near their sons, and then in 2015 to Lindon, Utah to be near their daughter.
Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Melba Damico and her youngest son, Mitchell. She is survived by her husband Wayne, daughters Mary (Blair) Kent, Deedra (David) Hansen, and sons Thomas (Penny) and Jerry (Caroline). Rita will be missed dearly by her 21 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
