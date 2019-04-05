|
Rita Martin passed away from age related causes on April 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old.
Rita Martin
1931 - 2019
Rita was born in Chicago and travelled with her parents across the country following her Dad's work. During the depression, Rita and her brother Jimmy, spent summers with her grandparents on their farm in Iowa. After crisscrossing the country, they eventually settled down in Silverton, Oregon.
She was introduced to Jim Martin by his cousin Betty Martin and it was love at first sight. They married shortly afterwards in Salem, Oregon in 1950.
Rita was a loving wife and partner of Jim for nearly 69 years. She was proud to be the mother of eight children, 5 girls and 3 boys, one of her girls, Mary Patricia, died shortly after her premature birth.
She was dedicated to caring for and raising her family. She was devoted to St. Paul's Catholic Church, serving as a leader in the St. Paul's Altar Society for many years. She also was a member of the Lane Country Extension Service for several years sharing her experiences with others.
She went back to work outside the home when she and Jim moved to California. She worked for Santa Clara county for a few years until she and Jim retired in 1992 and they returned to Eugene for the remainder of her days.
Rita was an avid traveler and loved sharing her travels with her children. She was blessed with a small inheritance which she used to take her adult children to Europe in 1995. It was an incredible time for the family to enjoy the sights and experiences. We all had such fun times, making lots of wonderful memories that are still talked about and enjoyed today!
Rita is survived by her husband, Jim and their 7 children, Paul, Nancy (Chuck), Judy (Steve), Theresa, Lucy (John), Joe (Donna), and Steve; 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma Franklin, her brother James Franklin and her baby Mary Patricia Martin.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Paul's parish on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. A viewing will be held prior to the mass in the church. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Silverton, Oregon. Rita loved and was loved by many and will be missed by all who were privileged to know her.
