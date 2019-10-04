|
|
Rob Warick
Robert Charles Warick, Rob or Robbo to friends left this spinning orb on March 15th, 2019. He was born November 19, 1945 to Harold and Ann Warick in Romeo, Michigan. He had 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived only by his sister Leanne of
Michigan and has one stepdaughter, Ayrln and one grandchild.
Rob was a man of many talents. During his time, he was a plumber, carpenter, asbestos remover, Apartment Manager, importer and salesman.
Above all, Rob was a friend to many. He was generous to a fault loaning money or a favor to those he cared about. A phone call was only needed once and there stood Rob in your door, tools in hand ready to solve any problem. He always was an avid reader and his joy was travel or an adventure, whether a trip to the coast or to the beaches of Columbia. Rob had an electricity which could light up a room when he entered. He had his faults and demons but he sought to improve over the course of his life. He was a work in progress. He will be missed.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 19th at the Vida Community Center at 90377 Thomson Lane, Vida, Oregon 97488 from 1 - 3:00 P.M. Bring pictures, memories and a smile to share and enjoy for Rob's last party.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 4 to Oct. 13, 2019