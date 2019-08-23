|
|
Robert Alguire
2/17/1935 - 8/21/2019
Robert (Bob) Neal Alguire Sr. passed away on August 21, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1935 to parents John and Mathea Alguire in Salem.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, Children Celeste Herndon of Alaska, William Alguire (Pam) of Scio, Michelle Gillette (Andy) of Eugene, and Robert Alguire Jr. of Eugene and his sister Sharon Deen of Albany, six grandchildren, and one great grandson.
At his request there will be no service but will have a family gathering in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Greenhill Humane Society or Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, 2019