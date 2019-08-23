Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Alguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Alguire


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Alguire Obituary
Robert Alguire
2/17/1935 - 8/21/2019
Robert (Bob) Neal Alguire Sr. passed away on August 21, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1935 to parents John and Mathea Alguire in Salem.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, Children Celeste Herndon of Alaska, William Alguire (Pam) of Scio, Michelle Gillette (Andy) of Eugene, and Robert Alguire Jr. of Eugene and his sister Sharon Deen of Albany, six grandchildren, and one great grandson.
At his request there will be no service but will have a family gathering in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Greenhill Humane Society or Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now