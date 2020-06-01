Or Copy this URL to Share

05/17/1951 - 05/14/2020

Robert L. Armstrong (Bob), passed away from heart related causes on May 14th, 2020. He was born on May 17th, 1951 to Robert and Melba Armstrong in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bob grew up in the beautiful mountain area of Oakridge, Oregon during the "golden years" of that small community. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rafting, and spending time with family and friends. During his school years, Bob excelled in football, basketball, and baseball.

Bob met his wife, Nancy, in their 6th grade Sunday School class and started dating their senior year in high school. They married in 1970 and had two children, Bobby and Elizabeth (Liz).

Serving on the Oakridge school board and supporting his community was important to Bob. He and his wife volunteered with many church, school and city functions.

Bob had an entrepreneur spirit and he and his wife started their first business in the laundry room of their home. Bob worked at the Pope and Talbot mill in Oakridge during the day, then would come home and work to get his business going at home. Bob's hard work and business abilities soon expanded to owning three lumber re-manufacturing mills and several LLC's, which were used to remodel and rent homes.

More important than business was the fact that Bob was a giver. He knew he was blessed by God and wanted to share his blessings with others. Most of the time, Bob gave anonymously, which gave him great pleasure, seeing the joy it gave others. One of his favorite sayings was, "You can't out-give God."

Bob and his wife were members of Wellspring Bible Fellowship in Roseburg, Oregon, and since their move to Arizona in June, have attended Sun Valley Community Church in Gilbert.

Bob's greatest pride and joy was the gift of three grandchildren through their daughter Liz and her husband, Tom Nielsen. Sierra, Kali and Nate were Bob's delight and he loved watching them at recitals, ballgames, track meets and school events.

Bob is survived by his wife and best friend Nancy, his daughter Liz Nielsen, his three grandchildren, Sierra (16), Kali (14) and Nate (12). Other surviving family are his mother Melba Armstrong, sister Brenda Peterson, and brother Greg Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Armstrong and his son Bobby.

Bob was an honest, hardworking employer, and was respected and loved by his employees and business associates. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for the fall.

