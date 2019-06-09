|
|
Rob passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019.
Robert Arnold London
September 24, 1940 – May 22, 2019
He was born in Detroit, Michigan to James and Edith London. He had one sister, Patricia.
After graduating from High School, he joined the Navy where he proudly served for four years.
He married Lucile Cahill in 1961. They had two children, William Scott London and Carole Marie London. They were married for 57 years.
He moved to Oregon in 1971 and started working for the phone company, retiring in 2000.
He enjoyed ranching, cars, and playing bridge.
He loved his family and friends but most of all he loved God and Jesus.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14th, at 1:00 pm at the Monroe Church of Christ.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019