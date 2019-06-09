Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Monroe Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arnold London


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Arnold London Obituary


Robert Arnold London
September 24, 1940 – May 22, 2019

Rob passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan to James and Edith London. He had one sister, Patricia.
After graduating from High School, he joined the Navy where he proudly served for four years.
He married Lucile Cahill in 1961. They had two children, William Scott London and Carole Marie London. They were married for 57 years.
He moved to Oregon in 1971 and started working for the phone company, retiring in 2000.
He enjoyed ranching, cars, and playing bridge.
He loved his family and friends but most of all he loved God and Jesus.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14th, at 1:00 pm at the Monroe Church of Christ.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guest book at Musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.