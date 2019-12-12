|
Robert Biegler
04/30/1941 - 11/29/2019
Robert J Biegler (Bob) had a full and diverse life which ended quickly on November 29th due to complications after a fall in which he broke his hip. Bob was 78 years old.
Bob was born in Spearfish, South Dakota to a ranching family. He was the fourth of four children and chose to pursue a masters degree in education, which he received from Black Hills State College. The ranch is still in the family and he traveled back there many times throughout his life.
Bob had many jobs and passions during his 78 years of life. He was a school teacher for almost 20 years in the Harrisburg school district. He taught art, physical education, 5th grade and finished as a high school counselor. After his education career he followed his love of carpentry and started a home remodeling company in the early 80s. He bought and sold many homes and finally settled down on a few acres near Junction City in Benton County.
Along with his work, which kept him very busy, Bob enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, camping and waterskiing. He was also a very good bowler and card player and competed in both bowling and poker tournaments throughout his life. Bob was also a passionate baseball fan. The Dodgers were his team but he would root for the Mariners if he had to!
Bob married Marcella Determan (Herndon) in 1962 and they had two sons Vincent Biegler of Milwaukie, Oregon and Wade Biegler of Harrisburg, Oregon. Marci and Bob divorced some years later, Bob never remarried. He had four grandchildren Mitchell Biegler, Rachelle Kirsch, Christa Eckman and Alyvia Biegler, all the grandkids live in Oregon.
Bob had requested his remains to be laid to rest in the Biegler family plot in Bison, South Dakota. So Bob along with his two sons will make one final road trip together back to the ranch where he will Rest In Peace.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019