Robert Henry Bower died on Friday, April 30, at Sacred Heart RiverBend Medical Center following an injury due to a fall. He was born in Eugene on September 13, 1930 to Ray and Margaret McKenney Bower where he joined sister Shirley Rae Bower. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1948 and attended the University of Oregon for two years. He was employed in the floral business for 55+ years, working at Chase Gardens and Chase Flowers and finishing his career at Heidi's Hallmark and Flowers, where he worked for 17 years. Following the death of his father, he continued to work the family farm until he sold it in 2006.
Robert Bower
1930 - 2019
He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, where he continued to share his gift of flower arranging and was a member of Elva's Raider, a group that provides weekly assistance with building and yard maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Pat Cook, her daughter Kimberly Stromberg (Larry) of Eugene, her son Brian Cook (Christa), of Oklahoma City, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 4, at Emmaus Lutheran Church. Remembrances are welcome and can be sent to Doernbecher Children's Hospital Foundation, 1121 SW Salmon Street #100, Portland OR, 97205.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019