R. Bradley Hubbard
4/17/1964 - 5/4/2020
R. BRADLEY HUBBARD aka; The Joker.
Beloved Son, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Aunt, Cousin & Friend.
Brad left our earthly planet for a Galaxy Far, Far away on 4 May 2020.
During his life here, his work accomplishments, among many, included years with local grocery earning awards for loyalty, dependability, and dedicated service. One of his favorite customers who never failed to look him up was actor Sam Elliott. They had a nice rapport.
His life accomplishments were his dedicated friendships, many still from school days, graduating from Springfield High School where He lettered in football and in recent years began organizing summer class reunion events which were attended joyfully by many still having close relationships.
His loyalty, sincerity, determination, compassion, and great sense of humor were appreciated by many, especially on Facebook. His 'one-liners' always a source of his daily forecast.
Brad was an avid collector of all things Comic-con, Star Wars, Star-Trek, Batman, The Joker, Comic Store Heroes, Acme comics, U of O Ducks football, Portland Trailblazers, and NC Tar Heels basketball. Jazz, Blues & Rock music, the Beatles, Eric Clapton also faves, Music was His mantra, He was always playing His favorite 'Tunes'.
He left us far too soon with a wonderment that perhaps He has other accomplishments to tend.
Brad's loving family include: Mother Carolyn and step-'Pop' John Lazarus, Brother Scott & Lisa Hubbard, Niece Maya, Brother Rich & Kim Hubbard, Niece Teylor, all of Eugene. Uncle Rick & Aunt Sherri Warren, many cousins of Soldotna, Alaska. His Father, Robert Loyd, passed in 2004. His precious canine confidant/buddy, Mickey, passed recently leaving a difficult burden to bear.
MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU DEAR BOY.
To those of you who miss Him as much as we, the family, we are celebrating His life on Saturday, 18 July 2020, 12-4 pm, at the family home 28754 Gimpl Hill Road. Signs directing you in will be posted at the corner of Bailey Hill Road & Gimpl Hill the day of the event. We are at Mile Marker 3, Parking available in the back.
Save the date.
We ask those of you attending to honor Covid-19 rules set up by the state of Oregon to adhere to personal distancing and please wear a face covering.
Thanx.
