|
|
Robert Brown
11/15/1930 - 08/01/2019
Robert (Bob) E Brown, born in Wapato, WA, on November 15, 1930 passed away peacefully on the morning of August 1st, 2019 in Eugene, OR when his prayers were answered and he went home to his heavenly Father. Bob loved God above all else and that love was reflected throughout his life. He loved people and made a special point to share his love of Jesus with everyone he met.Bob worked 40 years on the Southern Pacific Railroad. After retiring, he ran a small lawnmower repair business from his garage. All proceeds went to his Church. His real passion was his yard filled with roses, tulips and daffodils. Daily walks thru the neighborhood took a close second. Most were quite long as he stopped to talk with almost everyone he met.
Bob worked hard and loved even harder. We always knew he loved us, a quick call just to check in, words of encouragement on a bad day, great big Grandpa bear hugs or just a random, "I love you", just so we would know.
Bob was married to Wanda Faye (deceased) and is survived by his 4 daughters, Barbara Brown, Sandy Newton, Cheryl Beem and Sally (Shelly) Evans. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Lindsey, Keenan, Malachi, Brandon and Lena and his 3 great grandchildren, Juliette, Taylor and Lincoln. We miss you Dad and Grandpa!
The funeral service will be held at Willamette Christian Center, 2500 W 18th Ave, Eugene, OR on August the 9th at 1 PM, with a visitation starting at noon. A funeral procession and a service at Rest Lawn Memorial Park will follow, 94335 Territorial Hwy, Junction City, OR 97448. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home, please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019