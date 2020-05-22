|
Robert Carlile
January 24, 1935 - May 16, 2020
Robert "Bob" Eugene Carlile, 85, son of Dorothy and Kenneth Carlile of Stanton County, KS. died on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was a proud self-made man. At 17 he enlisted in the US Air Force and served 4 years as in armorer on various aircraft. He then moved to Eugene and worked at Orchards Auto Parts as a parts delivery man. He then formed a business partnership with his friend Chuck Pilkenton and started Bob and Chuck's Service Station at 29th and Willamette. In 1972 Bob made a major career change when he became a licensed realtor at Countrymen Realty and moved on to become a real estate broker and founded both Transland Realty and Bob Carlile Realty along with several construction companies and property management firms in downtown Eugene.
Married to Donna Reuter sharing 40 years of love together. Loving father of Mark Carlile, Vicki Peterson and her husband Bob, step sons Kurt Reuter and wife Theresa, Krister Reuter, and Max (the dog). Proud grandfather of Zachary, Tyler, Olivia, Camille, Jessica and Elena. Great-grandfather of Elijah, Ivy and Phoebe. They were the light of his life.
He lived life to the fullest. A lifelong avid hunter and fisherman, Bob also loved traveling the world with his wife Donna and friends. As a young man he dreamed of flying, becoming an instrument rated private pilot he flew his Cessna 182 far and wide. With retirement looming, he was bitten by the golf bug, becoming an avid golfer with two hole-in-ones.
His family will miss his smile, words of encouragement and teaching life lessons. He loved us unconditionally.
He will be deeply missed and survived by his brother Ken Carlile and sister Pat Hough, wife Donna, children and grandchildren.
Immediate family is having a graveside ceremony and planning a celebration of life ceremony during the summer.
