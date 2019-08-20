|
Robert Craviotto
3/3/1929 - 8/11/2019
Robert J Craviotto passed away August 11th 2019 peacefully under the caring staff at Farmington Square in Eugene. "Bob" was born March 3rd 1929 to Bernardo and Antoinette (Codino) Craviotto. He was raised on a small farm in North Portland with his two sisters Betty and Mary.
While attending college at Portland University he met the love of his life Marie O'Rielly and they were married on September 30th 1950. "Papa" and Marie raised four boys: Paul, John, Kevin, and Bruce. They enjoyed five grandchildren Jay (Paul) Caitlyn and Cameron (Kevin) Amber and Ryan (Bruce). His extended family included daughter in law Laurie and son in law Alen.
Bob served his country as a second lieutenant in the army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge he went to work for Mobile Oil and relocated the family to Eugene. They fell in love with Eugene and refused to be transferred to Spokane. He instead became an agent for State Farm Insurance and retired after thirty three years.
He enjoyed fishing, golf, yard work, Gin Rummy, bocce ball, but most of all spending time with the family. Mom and Dad were life long members of St Paul's Catholic Church, Son's of Italy, and Elks Lodge 357. The family is having a private service. We are hosting a Celebration of Life and Gathering of Friends at Billy Mac's Bar & Grill 605 W 10th Avenue at 3:30 pm on August 25th. Arrangements entrusted to the Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019