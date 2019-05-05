|
|
Robert D. "Buck" Colley, surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home in Springfield, Oregon of age related health issues.
Robert "Buck" D. Colley
September 3, 1934 -
April 28, 2019
Born in Clebit, Oklahoma September 3rd 1934 to William S. Colley and Myrtle L. Colley. In 1964 Buck married Evelyn C. Roach of Springfield, Oregon. After working 38 years at Weyerhauser, Buck retired in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and most of all camping with his family.
Buck had eight siblings. He is preceded by seven of them with one surviving sister, Bonnie Charles, of Antlers, Oklahoma. Buck has six children. He has five surviving children – Everett J. Colley, Sherlene F. DeWitt, Merlene K. Vanderhoff, Delane R. Graves, and Robert "Alan" Colley. Buck has one child that has preceded him in death – Shelley K. Hembree. Grandchildren – twenty-one, and was preceded in death by one grandson. Great grandchildren – seventeen.
Buck came to know the Lord in December of 2017, and regularly attended with his wife, Evelyn, at Restoration Fellowship Church in Springfield, Oregon. A memorial service will be held for Robert "Buck" Colley on Saturday May 11th, 2019, 11:00 am at Restoration Fellowship Church. 220 S 42nd St., Springfield, OR 97478.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019