Robert D. "Bob" Potterf, age 89, died March 12, 2019 in Vancouver, WA after a brief illness. Mr. Potterf was born Jan 12, 1930 in Salem, OR. He was raised in Eugene, OR and graduated from Eugene High School in 1948. He enlisted in the Air Force in Sep 1948 and served through the Korean conflict, he was honorably discharged in Aug 1952.
Robert "Bob" D. Potterf
January 12, 1930 -
March 12, 2019
Flying has been a lifelong interest. He began flight training in May 1954 at Springfield, OR and progressed to Captain in Jan 1958 with Iranian Airways in Iran. He was in Iran 3 years until Dec 1960. While there he met and married an English girl, Ann Patricia Groves. They returned to the USA in 1960 where Bob joined the investment firm of Smith Barney where he spent 31 years.
Bob liked flying, tennis, fishing, and most outdoor sports. Bob was a long time member of the Multnomah Athletic Club and The Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. He is survived by daughters Sharon Potterf Gralapp of Beijing, China, Sandra Potterf of Bangkok, Thailand, three brothers Jon and Jim Potterf of Eugene, Bill Potterf of Grants Pass, and 4 grandchildren. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019