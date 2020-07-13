Robert Dale Saxton
July 25th 1930 - July 2nd, 2020
Robert Dale Saxton was born in Needy, Oregon on July 25th 1930 as the youngest of six children by his parents Emma and Victor Saxton. Robert graduated from Canby High School in 1947 and received a BSEE in 1958 from Heald Engineering Collage in San Francisco, California.
He worked in Aerospace industry and other electronic focused businesses for many years before meeting and marrying his wife Michelle Saxton nee Strode in Los Angeles, California in 1972. Robert worked in the lumber industry after settling down in Oregon, but always preferred his earlier writing jobs. In 1995 he retired and began writing for himself and started his political website "FutureSave". He continued to write until he was diagnosed with Alzheimer. He passed away peacefully July 2nd, 2020 and is survived by his wife Michelle, and his two daughter's, Faith and Dawn.
