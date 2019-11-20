|
Robert Dale Talbot
8/29/1960 - 11/13/2019
Robert Dale Talbot passed away November 13th, 2019 from complications due to stroke. He was 59.
Dale was born August 29, 1960 to Louise and Dale Talbot in Eugene, Oregon, where he lived throughout his life. He was an avid Oregon Ducks fan, and loved the Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed trips to the coast, crabbing, and fishing. He loved animals and was devoted to his pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Janice and Mary. He is survived by wife JoEll, children Robert (Rene), Felisha, Shelbie, and Abbie, as well as siblings Gerald (Nan), Bonnie (Wayne), Susan (Terry), and Scott (Gena). Dale also leaves behind three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Dale's wishes, there will be no service. All are invited to view his obituary and share their condolences by signing the guest book at musgroves.com. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home.
