Robert Darling
11/12/1935 - 09/22/2019
Robert (Bob) Darling died Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Eugene, OR. He was 83. Bob was born to Harold S. Darling and Adeline VandeZande on November 12, 1935 in Denver, CO. His family moved to Washington and later Oregon as a child.
He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1956. He then served 2 years in the army stationed in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
After being discharged from the army, Bob attended Oregon State College on the GI bill. He received his Bachelor of Science in 1960. He was a member of Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. While at OSC, he played basketball under Coach Slats Gill whom referred to Bob as "that scrappy sophomore from Eugene." He received his Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Oregon in 1969.
Bob married Judith Franklin in 1959. Over the years, they raised three children: Michael, Susan, and Valerie. The family enjoyed camping, skiing, fishing, clam digging, and other outdoor activities. Bob and Judy divorced February 1979.
Bob married Roberta Neet on August 30, 1980. Roberta had two children: Kathie and Eric.
Bob began working at Pleasant Hill Jr. High School in 1964. He worked as a science teacher, coach, and counselor before becoming the principal until his retirement. Bob coached many students who went on to be successful athletes, i.e. Russ Francis.
After Roberta completed her Master of Science in Speech Pathology, Bob and Roberta moved to Alaska. Living in Alaska was an adventure. Bob and Roberta traveled to remote villages working in schools as principal and speech therapist. There were no roads, so they traveled by bush planes to the villages. They often carried sleeping bags and slept on the floors in schools they traveled to. One of Bob's greatest passions was fishing in world class rivers like the Kenai.
Bob had many interests and hobbies including fishing, fly tying, wood carving, and participating in the Masters Track and Field events. He often placed first in javelin, discus, and shot. Bob played pickup basketball at the Bob Keefer Center for several years with his buddies: Leon, Jerry, Gabby, Jay, Travis, and Chris. He was an avid reader, especially of Louis L'Amour western novels.
Bob was active in local clubs: Toastmasters, Cascade Family Fly Fishers and the Blazing Paddles Ping Pong Club. He volunteered for the Oregon Track Club.
Bob had nerves of steel; he taught many of his grandchildren how to drive.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Adeline, his son Anthony Robert Darling, sister Evelyn Wick, and brother Milton Carpenter. He is survived by his loving wife Roberta, sister Patricia (Dennis) Dimbat, brother Lonnie Murray, his children Michael (Colleen) Darling, Susan (Wayne) Griswold, Valerie (Steve) Butler, Kathie (John) Umenhofer, Eric (Marie) Neet. Seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the healthcare professionals at Gateway Gardens for providing loving and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the .
There are no services planned. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
