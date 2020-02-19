|
Robert (Bob) Dodds
August 31,1927 - February 11, 2020
Resided in Leaburg, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lawson Dodds and Kristi Smith Dodds, and his ex-wife, Doris Dodds (Schulz).
Survived by, and very much loved by his wife, Sandra T. Dodds; two sons, Tad Dodds and David Dodds; one daughter, Becky Lovett; five step daughters, Cindy Taylor (Ted), Dana VanHaverbeke (Pete), Kris Wehmann (John), Linda Spicer, Michelle Hinkel (Bob); 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Douglas Dodds and sister, Kris Dodds.
Served in the Navy in WWII, Pacific Theater, as a sonar technician aboard a submarine. Lived a very active life as a fisherman, hunter, camper, and all around outdoorsman. He was active in local golf clubs, dancing clubs, tennis, basketball, softball, Boy Scout leadership, etc. He was just plain active in more ways than you can describe in his entire life. He was preceded in death by more than a few of his dogs and cats which were always very well loved by him and now, certainly enthusiastically awaiting his arrival.
Raised in Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and California. He graduated from the University of Utah as an Electrical Engineer. He worked as an Electrical Engineer in the Nuclear Industry for his professional career. He retired as Section Chief of the Inspection Division, Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Region 5, Walnut Creek, CA. He worked previously for the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), Berkeley,CA, and Phillips Petroleum, AED, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, go down to the river. Maybe fish a little while. Bring your dog.
A memorial will be held on March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at the family home, 90171 Greenwood Drive, Leaburg,Or.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020