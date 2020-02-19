Home

POWERED BY

Services
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dodds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Dodds


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert (Bob) Dodds Obituary
Robert (Bob) Dodds
August 31,1927 - February 11, 2020
Resided in Leaburg, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lawson Dodds and Kristi Smith Dodds, and his ex-wife, Doris Dodds (Schulz).
Survived by, and very much loved by his wife, Sandra T. Dodds; two sons, Tad Dodds and David Dodds; one daughter, Becky Lovett; five step daughters, Cindy Taylor (Ted), Dana VanHaverbeke (Pete), Kris Wehmann (John), Linda Spicer, Michelle Hinkel (Bob); 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Douglas Dodds and sister, Kris Dodds.
Served in the Navy in WWII, Pacific Theater, as a sonar technician aboard a submarine. Lived a very active life as a fisherman, hunter, camper, and all around outdoorsman. He was active in local golf clubs, dancing clubs, tennis, basketball, softball, Boy Scout leadership, etc. He was just plain active in more ways than you can describe in his entire life. He was preceded in death by more than a few of his dogs and cats which were always very well loved by him and now, certainly enthusiastically awaiting his arrival.
Raised in Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and California. He graduated from the University of Utah as an Electrical Engineer. He worked as an Electrical Engineer in the Nuclear Industry for his professional career. He retired as Section Chief of the Inspection Division, Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Region 5, Walnut Creek, CA. He worked previously for the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), Berkeley,CA, and Phillips Petroleum, AED, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, go down to the river. Maybe fish a little while. Bring your dog.
A memorial will be held on March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at the family home, 90171 Greenwood Drive, Leaburg,Or.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -