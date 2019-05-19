|
Robert (Bob) Eugene Dombrowsky, born August 14, 1927. Robert Eugene Dombrowsky passed away May 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Bob was born in Newton, Kansas to Myrtle and August Dombrowsky. He grew up with four brothers; Norbert, James (Jim), Quinton and William (Billy) and three sisters; Madonna (Donna), Betty and Edith. He married Jo Ann Frances Southwick January 28, 1950 in Albany, Oregon. Bob and Jo Ann were married for 65 years when Jo Ann passed away. They had seven children; Robert Jr., Debra, Catheryn, Matthew, Jeffrey (deceased), Joanna (deceased) and Mark (deceased).
He leaves behind four children, 13 grandchildren; Megan, Josh, JoAnn , Jeriame , Jayson, Briana, Micah, Amanda, Emily, Devon, James, Julia and Kyleigh, 9 great grandchildren; Cara, Ayla, Sean, Benjamin , Vivienne, Alanah, Jordyn, Amelia and Tiffany, and two great-great Grandchildren; Matthew and Oliver.
Robert Eugene Dombrowsky served in the Army during World War II and given an Honorable Discharge April 28, 1947. Bob was a Corporal in the Army serving with Military Police Company, 2101st Area Service Unit. Robert served in Panama as well as Ft George G Mead, Maryland as a Military Policeman guarding war prisoners. Robert received the World War II Victory Ribbon.
Bob Dombrowsky worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad retiring after 42 years. He also worked a second job for over 20 years delivering meat and food products at Falkensteins meat company to support his large family.
Bob played fast pitch softball on many teams over the years. He was a batting champion and golden glove infielder. He won a state championship with "Kelly's Hero's" along side some great fast pitch players, like Hall of Famer "Bo Willis". Bob played against the "King and his Court" a few times and actually beat them by getting a home run off the King. A memory he always cherished.
He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Springfield Country Club for many years. Bob got a hole in one in 2004. Bob spent his last two years living at "The Springs at Greer Gardens", where he enjoyed going to the casino and working on puzzles. He so loved working on puzzles, he was nick named "The Puzzle Man".
Bob's celebration of life will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, June 8, 2019, located at 1201 Satre St, Eugene, OR. Vigil and Rosary is 10:00 a.m. Mass is at 11a.m. Reception to follow. Come join in our celebration of Robert (Bob) Dombrowsky's life.
Many people have offered to send flowers, which is greatly appreciated. However, in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate those funds to or St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bob Dombrowsky's name.
