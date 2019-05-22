|
|
A Visitation will be 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Stehn Family Chapels Milwaukie Tribute Center followed by a Luncheon at Gray Gables in Milwaukie. Private entombment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Oregon City, Oregon.
Robert "Bob" Douglas Stehn
October 1, 1937 -
May 17, 2019
The family suggests contribution in his memory to Portland or the both in care of the funeral home.
For more information and to leave a remembrance for the Stehn family, please visit www.stehnfuneralhomes.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 22, 2019