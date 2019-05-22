Home

Stehn Family Chapels
2906 Se Harrison St
Milwaukie, OR 97222
(503) 654-7717
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stehn Family Chapels
2906 Se Harrison St
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Stehn Family Chapels
2906 Se Harrison St
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Robert Douglas "Bob" Stehn

Robert "Bob" Douglas Stehn
October 1, 1937 -
May 17, 2019

A Visitation will be 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Stehn Family Chapels Milwaukie Tribute Center followed by a Luncheon at Gray Gables in Milwaukie. Private entombment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Oregon City, Oregon.
The family suggests contribution in his memory to Portland or the both in care of the funeral home.
For more information and to leave a remembrance for the Stehn family, please visit www.stehnfuneralhomes.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 22, 2019
