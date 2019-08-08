|
|
Robert E. Burton
2/20/1935 - 7/23/2019
Robert "Bob" passed away on Jul 23rd due to complications from a hip fracture, surrounded by his daughters and granddaughters. He was 84. Born February 20th, 1935 in San Bernardino, California, he was the 2nd of 4 children born to Bedford and Louise (Blocher). He served in the Navy from 1955-1961. He received his BA from San Fernando Valley State College in 1964, and MS from the University of Oregon in 1970. He spent his career in juvenile justice.
He married Janice James in 1959 and had 3 children, Jennifer, Joanne and James "Jim". Jim and grandson Elijah preceded him in death. He and Janice later divorced. He is survived by his daughters, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved is grandchildren, participating in their sports, dance and music and setting up educational IRAs for all of them. Education was very important to him.
Dad enjoyed riding motorcycles, running, travel and old movies and music.
A celebration of life will be held at Oregon Electric Station on Saturday, August 24th at 5:00. Please bring your best "Bob stories" to share. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenhill or the Eugene Mission
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019