Robert E. Hull
1932 - 2020
Robert Earl Hull was born in Indianola, Iowa in 1932 to Pauline and Earl Hull.
Bob's parents raised him in the restaurant business where, at age five, he started making pies in the kitchen's of various Hull's Café's. Bob graduated from Springfield High School and attended the University of Oregon before enlisting in the Navy where he served as an aviation specialist while stationed at the US Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA.
Bob's career as a hotel manager and hotel and restaurant developer spanned over 40 years and featured premiere properties throughout the Northwest, Alaska, Montana and Hawaii including the Village Green & Valley River Inn. Among his many accomplishments and appointments he helped launch the school of restaurant and hotel management at Oregon State University and was president of the Oregon Hotel & Restaurant Association.
Bob was a giving and dedicated son, husband, father, son-in-law, father-in-law and friend. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He and Jan spent many days and hours onboard their boats, the Miken and the Miken II, on the lakes of the high Cascades and on the great rivers of the Northwest - the Umpqua being a particular favorite.
Bob is survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years, Janice, son Michael and daughter's-in-law Shirley and Cindy as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bob's eldest son, Kenneth, passed in January of 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at the Village Green. Due to state social gathering guidelines this event will be invitation only. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
). Arrangements made by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
