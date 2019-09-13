|
Robert E. Smith
Robert (Bob) E. Smith, Sr. died at the age of 90 on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, at his home in Yuma, Arizona, shortly after arriving there from Junction City, Oregon, where he had lived most of the summer. Bob was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, but lived in Mt. Ida, Arkansas most of his early years, where his father, Tom, was Fire Chief, and his mother, Lula, was a homemaker. Bob and his parents moved to Oregon in 1947. After Tom's death the following year, Lula returned to Arkansas but Bob remained in Oregon. In 1951 he married Rebecca (Becky) Atkinson in Spearman, Texas. Determined that their three sons would experience a bit of the country life he had enjoyed while growing up in Arkansas, they purchased a small farm near Marcola, Oregon. He worked for many years at Mt. June Lumber Co. until its closure, and then worked as a driver for Lloyd's Dairy. He later turned his "shade-tree mechanic" skills into a job servicing cars at the Gateway Shell station. Bob was a committed Christian, and served as a deacon and an elder in the Springfield 5th & L St. Church of Christ. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing trips with church friends. He had a servant's heart, ready to lend a helping hand to family, friends and strangers alike. After retiring early, at age 58, due to his heart issues, Bob and Becky found the desert warmth to their liking. They began wintering in Yuma and enjoying many summers traveling the Pacific Northwest in their motor home. Becky developed Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which she battled for 18 years. During her 8 months on hospice he was by her side to help take care of her, just as the two of them had cared for her parents and several friends in their final days. After Becky's death in 2013, Bob married Louise Leland, who resides in Portland, Oregon. Bob was preceded in death by brothers Jim and Gordon Smith, and sister Marie Comstock. He is survived by his brother Bill Smith; sons Bob Jr. (Jeannine), Terry (Kellie) and Tim (Linda); grandchildren Zachary, Nathan, Michael, and Heather; great-grandchildren Gessalyn, Blake and Soren, and great-great grandchildren Harper, Jasper and Brantley. A memorial service will be held at the Yuma Foothills Church of Christ on Saturday, November 16th.
