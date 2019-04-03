|
Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to parents Curtis M. Griffith, mother Carrie Weaber Griffith. Graduated high school Somerset High School in Somerset Penn 5/27/48. After high school Bob joined the Navy & trained to fly fixed wing airplanes & helicopters. Was proud to be of Pennsylvania Dutch Heritage.
Robert Earl Griffith
March 20, 1930 -
March 27, 2019
He married Delores Crawford in 1957. They had 3 children: Robert Edward Griffith, Diann L'Hircondelle, Garfield Crawford Griffith (deceased) and stepson Alfred Dale Todd. They divorced and years later Bob married Margie Todd who he met in church. Bob has 4 grandchildren, & 2 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a commercial pilot & had technical degrees from Lane Community College & Oregon State. Flew helicopters commercially in South America, Canada, Alaska & every state of the USA. He retired in 1964 after 13 yrs of flying. In his next career he became a Civil Engineer for Lane County. He designed highways for 21 yrs retiring in 1988.
Bob had many passions, he loved bow hunting, deep sea fishing & singing. He was a member of Memory Tones singing group for 15 yrs. Bob had many friends and deeply appreciated his friend Barbara Bush.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the McKenzie River Trust. He felt deeply a desire to preserve Elk Habitat.
A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Westside Christian Church, 1866 Chambers St. at 3:00pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 3, 2019