Mr. Robert Earl Reynolds
9/21/1938 - 10/20/2019
Mr. Robert "Bob" Reynolds stands tall in death, as he did in life. His physical presence alone commanded deep respect and he was known throughout the Eugene-Springfield community. Quite simply, Mr. Reynolds had a big heart and was always giving. He believed in helping others, giving to those in need, and he took great pride in providing for his large extended family.
Born on Sept. 21, 1938 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Mr. Robert Reynolds was the third of twelve siblings. Bob married Lois Stubbs on March 14, 1956 and they were just shy of celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary when he passed on October 20th at the age of 81. Lois and Bob had nine amazing children (Reynolds9Strong) and family was their most important focus. Bob was no doubt a strict father and (neighborhood father :-) everyone in the house knew to be home before the street lights turned off. Only the boys would try and test him on this house rule. He wanted the best for his children, as reflected in so many ways.
"Big Bob"(as he was affectionately known) was often spotted driving around town in his Cadillac with the plates that read BOB. A respected man, a pillar of the community and a strong foundation for his family, Bob was a strong, proud and a good man. He is loved and will be dearly missed by many.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Sam Reynolds Sr. and Mattie Reynolds, his siblings: Sam Reynolds Jr, Lottie Smith, Thaddest Reynolds and Verda May Reynolds Granddaughters: Allania Yarber and Anniyah Reynolds Taea Bolden Niece/Nephew: Tonja Parker, Cynthia Mosley, Paul Stubbs and Ja'Mone Stubbs
He is survived by his loving wife Lois Evelyn Reynolds, children: Quentin Reynolds (Natalie Reynolds) Audrey Holt (Billy Holt) Neil Reynolds (Julie Reynolds) Pat Reynolds (Paula Reynolds) Keith Reynolds (Christie Reynolds) Kimberly James (Mark James) Janice Reynolds Morse (Anthony Morse) Rebecca Reynolds-Bolden (Dennis Bolden) Deborah Lange (Eric Lange), his sisters: Lillye Reynolds Parker, Deloris Reynolds Wilson, Lynda Reynolds Kemp, and LeVirsie Reynolds, and his brothers: Edward Reynolds, Eddie B. Reynolds, and Ernest Reynolds.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Lane Memorial Gardens. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am Bethel Temple Faith Ministries, 2170 West 18th Street, Eugene OR 97405. Please send flowers to Musgroves Lane Memorial Gardens. Please send donations to Bethel Temple Faith Ministries.
