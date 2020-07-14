Robert Freeman
12/06/1925 - 07/01/2020
Robert "Bob" Freeman was born December 6, 1925 to Charles E. Freeman and Ethel Munkers in Fallon, Nevada. Bob passed peacefully in his sleep July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. He lived a wonderful life. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1943. He then went into the Marine Corp. reserve for 2 years in WWII. He married his love of his life Vivienne C. Wright in 1951. He worked 41 years as a Locomotive Engineer for Southern Pacific Railroad. Bob spent his later years raising his 2 twin granddaughters with his wife. Bob and Vivienne would take yearly trips to Reno and often weekend trips to the coast in their RV. He was a true animal lover. His favorite pastime was watching tennis or keeping tabs on the stock market. He and his wife owned a Bridge Club for many years. He also was active in senor tennis. Bob had a great sense of humor and loved his family with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Vivienne Clydemae, and his daughter Judith Gilmore. Bob is survived by 1 son, William Woods; 5 grandchildren, Sheree, Shauna, Tami, Michelle, and Tommy; 5 great grandchildren, Bradlee, Kailey, Cameron, Reece, and Eliza. Bob will be deeply missed by his family, but they are thankful they had so many wonderful years with him.
There will be a graveside service at 11am on Thursday July 16th at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary
