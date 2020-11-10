Robert Geisler
Dec. 1, 1937 - Nov. 6, 2020
Robert "Bob" Walter Geisler died in Springfield, Oregon on November 6, 2020, at the age of 82.
He is survived by his wife Donna Ann Naumann Geisler and his four children: DeAnna R. Williams, Lora L. Geisler, Alison E Geisler and Philip W. Geisler (wife Cory) and six grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, Bob is survived by his brothers Ed (wife Gwen), Dave (wife Sandy), and Rich, five nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and-nephews.
A physically-distanced service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eugene on Thursday, November 12, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO 63105.
