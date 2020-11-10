1/1
Robert Geisler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Geisler
Dec. 1, 1937 - Nov. 6, 2020
Robert "Bob" Walter Geisler died in Springfield, Oregon on November 6, 2020, at the age of 82.
He is survived by his wife Donna Ann Naumann Geisler and his four children: DeAnna R. Williams, Lora L. Geisler, Alison E Geisler and Philip W. Geisler (wife Cory) and six grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, Bob is survived by his brothers Ed (wife Gwen), Dave (wife Sandy), and Rich, five nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and-nephews.
A physically-distanced service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eugene on Thursday, November 12, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO 63105.
Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Major Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved