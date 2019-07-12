|
Robert. H. Holeman, Age 86
1933 - 2019
Robert (Rodney) was born February 10, 1933 to Eva Marie Kocks Pugh and Zachary Pugh in Eugene Oregon. In 1935 he was adopted by his parents, Lewis H. and Mary F. Holeman.
After graduating from Crow high school, Bob married his high school sweetheart Helena Aasted in 1952. Shortly after he was called by the Army and spent 15 months in Korea.
After his return home, the couple had a daughter, Susan, and a year later as son, Steven.
Bob loved being surrounded by family. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Bob is survived by his wife Helena, daughter Susan (Bob) Stewart, son Steven (Nancy) Holeman, grandson Jason Rosenlund and great granddaughter Peyton Rosenlund. Sister, Lynne Baker. Sister-in-laws Marlene Mueller and Deanna Aasted, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his four Parents, Sister Donna Bailey and Brother Mike Thomas.
A Celebration of life will be held at West Lawn, 225 S. Danebo Avenue, Eugene Oregon on July 18, 2019 at 1:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberts name to the Diabetes or s.
