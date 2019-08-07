|
Robert H. Kirkland
1935 - 2019
Bob passed away in Eugene at the age of 84 after a short battle with melanoma liver cancer.
Bob was born in Los Angeles, one of four brothers, to James and Agnes Kirkland. While completing his education he met and later married Dorothy McDougal and had four children before the family moved to Eugene, OR in 1966. After divorce in 1979, Bob married Claudia Weathers in 1981 and added Claudia's two sons to the family. After 30 years with Western Electric Bob retired and filled his time by driving a school bus locally for District 4J for 22 years. He was actively involved with Triton Yacht Club and the "Whirlaways" square dance club. Bob Loved boating, gardening, outdoor recreation, and time with a good book.
Bob and Claudia enjoyed 38 wonderful years of experiences together. Bob is survived by his loving wife Claudia, and children Jean Kirkland, James Kirkland, Janet Real, and Jay Kirkland (Carlene), and step sons Wayne Weathers (Lisa) and Dean Weathers (Donna). Bob is also survived by his 9 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
There will not be services but a private family gathering to celebrate Bob's life will take place. Bob was always passionate about animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider dedicating a donation to Greenhill Humane Society in Bob's memory.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019