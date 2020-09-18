Robert "Bob" Howard Saxton
05/16/1927 - 08/26/2020
In a poem entitled The Dash by Linda Ellis, a man speaking at the funeral of a friend notes his dates of birth and death, but he said what mattered most was the dash between the years. "For that dash represents all the time they spent alive on earth and now only those who loved them know what that little line is worth." Bob inspired and entertained thousands of students and hundreds of senior citizens throughout his 93 years.
Bob was born May 16, 1927 in the Philadelphia Naval Hospital to Genevieve (Melvin) and Howard Saxton. He was their only child. He died August 26, 2020 in Eugene, OR with his wife and son by his side. He was a 50 year resident of Veneta, Oregon.
Whatever Bob undertook it was with consummate enthusiasm, from Boy Scouts in his early years (25 merit badges), learning guitar, study of wildflowers and mushrooms, building his own sailboat, tennis in his 70's, gardening, watercolor painting, beekeeping into his 90's, to starting a farmer's winery (the first bonded winery in Lane County).
At the time of WWII his entire family, including grandparents and an aunt had settled in San Diego. When he was 9 his father bought him a "cowboy guitar" which he taught himself to play. At the age of 17, Bob's dad decided he would be better served if he enlisted in the Navy rather than finish high-school. Because his dad was also in the Navy and at sea, the Navy would not allow Bob to sea, so he spent his entire service on shore. One of his jobs was guarding German prisoners of war. He became friends with some of them. Bob spent the last 14 months of WWII in the Navy, becoming a WWII veteran by age 18. When Bob mustered out of the Navy in 1945, he spent his mustering-out pay on a fine guitar like the ones the Sons of the Pioneers played. They had been his heroes, as he couldn't wait to turn on the radio to listen to their show. In later life, he would play this same guitar entertaining senior citizens. He was granted a diploma from San Diego High School in 1946 based on his military service.
After leaving Naval service, Bob took advantage of the G.I. Bill and attended San Diego State College, Willamette University, and Oregon College of Education. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State College in 1951. His first teaching job was at Barlow Elementary School, then later in Milwaukie, Oregon, and in the late 1950's in Eugene, at Jefferson Junior High. He earned a Master of Education from The University of Oregon in 1957. In 1964 he received a National Science Foundation grant to attend Oregon State University where he earned his Master of Science degree in 1966. It was there that he met Patricia "Pat." They were married in 1966 and their son, Rob was born soon after. The three of them enjoyed many summer camping trips in their pickup camper traveling throughout the west.
Bob taught biology at North Eugene High School and Churchill High School over a 17-year period, retiring in 1984. After retirement, he taught himself to play 1930's-style plectrum banjo and later joined the mother of a former student who played piano, Tillie Hunter, whom he nicknamed "Ragtime Tillie." Together they regaled retirement home residents and Lane County fairgoers with the "Ragtime Tillie Show," playing early 20th century music into their late 80s with Bob playing banjo and his 1946 guitar.
Bob's "dash" was long and rich and as the poem says "it matters not how much we own....what matters most is how we live and love and how we spend our dash." He is survived by his wife of 54 years; his son; daughter-in-law, and their two daughters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Wildlife Heritage Foundation, www.myowf.org/restore-malheur-lake,
or to the Eugene Concert Choir, eugeneconcertchoir.org
, in Robert H. Saxton's name.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions a gathering to celebrate Bob's life is pending.
Arrangements by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc of Springfield.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy