1927 - 2020
Robert Johnson Obituary
Robert Johnson
11/25/1927 - 05/24/2020
Robert Orian Johnson, 92, of Eugene was born to Otto & Ethel Johnson in Dillard, OR.
He was Honorably Discharged January 31, 1947 and married Goldie "Babe" Wilmarth December 27, 1947. They raised three children, Michael (deceased), Rodney (Robin) and Vicki Neet.
In 2010 he was widowed then August 2, 2012 he married Elaine Rethwill.
He is survived by his wife, two sisters, Jeanette Sanders and Ella Mae Koch. Two children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 27 to May 28, 2020
