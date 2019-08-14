|
Robert Kelly
August 17, 1934 - August 6, 2019
Robert James Kelly Sr. born August 17th, 1934 son of Patrick and Eleanor Kelly, brother to Lucille, Frank, Eleanor, Maryann, and Patrick Kelly, husband of Joyce Ann Kelly went to be with our Lord on August 6th, 2019.
Robert was a loving father, a retired Air Force veteran and servant leader who volunteered over the years with the Boy Scouts of America, Disabled American Veterans, Catholic Charities, St. Vincent De Paul and other organizations.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Ann Kelly, married 58 years and their children; Grant Michael Kelly, Brooks Marshall Kelly, Alison Kelly, Alicia Ann Sweeney, Joyce Angela Warren, Robert James Kelly Jr., David Allen Kelly, Amy Denise Kelly, Thomas Brian Kelly, Paul Aaron Kelly and their spouses. His legacy continues with 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Rosary Service, Memorial Mass and Reception at St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield, Oregon on Friday August 16th beginning at 10:30am to pray and remember Robert James Kelly Sr. If you knew Robert, also known as "Bob" please join to remember him and celebrate his life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019