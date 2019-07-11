|
|
Bob Galloway of Eugene passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Robert "Bob" Lee Galloway
September 13, 1931 -
July 4, 2019
He was born in Salem, Oregon and grew up in Seattle Washington. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and then graduated from the University of Oregon.
In 1955, he married Dolores( Joy) Koch. They divorced in 1975.
Bob was a Parole Officer and Correctional Counselor for the state of Oregon.
He volunteered at the Salem Gospel Mission, The ARC and The Knights of Columbus.
Bob enjoyed his family, swimming, story-telling, and the outdoors. He was very generous and had a big heart.
He was preceded in death buy his sons Stephen Galloway and Bruce Galloway.
Bob is survived by his daughters: Diane Broughton, Cheryl Galloway and Denni Galloway, as well as his grandchildren: Kaila, Hayley, Hannah, Isaac and Jacob; and his great-grandchildren: Emma, Alex, Stellin and Lewis.
Bob…Forever in our hearts
We will miss you until we meet again on the other side.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 11, 2019