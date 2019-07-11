Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee "Bob" Galloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers



Robert "Bob" Lee Galloway
September 13, 1931 -
July 4, 2019

Bob Galloway of Eugene passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born in Salem, Oregon and grew up in Seattle Washington. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and then graduated from the University of Oregon.

In 1955, he married Dolores( Joy) Koch. They divorced in 1975.

Bob was a Parole Officer and Correctional Counselor for the state of Oregon.

He volunteered at the Salem Gospel Mission, The ARC and The Knights of Columbus.

Bob enjoyed his family, swimming, story-telling, and the outdoors. He was very generous and had a big heart.

He was preceded in death buy his sons Stephen Galloway and Bruce Galloway.

Bob is survived by his daughters: Diane Broughton, Cheryl Galloway and Denni Galloway, as well as his grandchildren: Kaila, Hayley, Hannah, Isaac and Jacob; and his great-grandchildren: Emma, Alex, Stellin and Lewis.

Bob…Forever in our hearts

We will miss you until we meet again on the other side.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.