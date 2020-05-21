Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Powelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Powelson


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Powelson Obituary
Robert Lee Powelson
3/19/1936 - 5/19/2020
Robert L. Powelson was surrounded by his family when he went to meet the Lord on May 19, 2020.
Robert was born March 19, 1936 in Glendale, Oregon the son of Raymond and Grace Powelson and married to Donna Ward Powelson since 1961.
Robert is survived by his wife Donna, son Sheldon Powelson, daughter-in-law Kristie Powelson, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Robert was surrounded by love and laughter till the end. He was blessed to have many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved so deeply and that will carry on with the family. He has left a forever mark on all who came across him.
Anyone wishing to, may donate in Robert Powelson's name to Food for Lane County.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -