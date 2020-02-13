|
|
Robert Lloyd Baltzer
November 5, 1930 - January 23, 2020
Robert Lloyd "Bob" Baltzer, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 23rd, 2020 of age related causes.
Bob was born in Oakland, California to parents William and Rose Baltzer. He was the youngest of four children, (Bill, Ed, Ruth and Bob). Growing up, Bob was the third generation that worked at the family store, Baltzer's Market. During this time, Bob's father Bill taught him the trade of meat cutter, a skill Bob perfected. Eventually, Bob and his brother Ed would run the family market for many years.
During the Korean War, Bob was active duty Air Force for two years, stationed in Spokane, WA. Bob's talent for meat cutting and getting the most out of a side of beef were soon discovered by his superiors and it wasn't long before he was in charge of all cuts of meat that came through the kitchen.
In 1954, Bob met the love of his life, Nancy Ann Coleman. He knew true love as they were married 6 months later and would have celebrated their 65 wedding anniversary this June.
In the summer of 1969, with four small children, Bob and Nancy moved their family to Oregon from Oakland, California. After looking at a few areas, they eventually settled in Pleasant Hill, Oregon, moving into an historical farmhouse, that they still call home today. During this time Bob continued working as a meat cutter for Tommy's Market and Oregon Foods.
In 1978, Bob met George Peckham. George had a profound impact on his life as he was the mentor who taught Bob the skill of grafting Japanese maples and conifers. Up until that time, Bob and Nancy were selling pine trees as a side business, but with the information from George and a lot of self taught knowledge, Bob and Nancy eventually opened Baltzer's Specialized Nursery in 1980. Bob found that he loved to graft new trees by hand. Most mornings and evenings before and after work, you would find him in the green house perfecting his skill of grafting. Bob continued as a meat cutter for a few years, eventually retiring to focus completely on the Nursery full time.
Baltzer's Specialized Nursery was open for 38 years, and had over 120 different varieties of Japanese Maples. Bob and Nancy received numerous accolades for their nursery and were featured in Sunset magazine three times, along with articles in the Register-Guard and the Salem Statesman. Bob was known for his grafted Japanese Maples and they are planted all over the United States, including some very beautiful trees on the University of Oregon grounds. Bob was a member of the Oregon Association of Nurserymen (OAN), The Conifer Society, The Bonsai Society, The Rhododendron Society and the Hardy Plant Society.
Bob is survived by his brother, Bill Baltzer, his wife, Nancy Baltzer and his children, Keith Baltzer (Carrie), DeAnn Owen (Scott), Karen Baltzer, (Brian), and Janet Baltzer-Steckler, (Scott). He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Adam, Christopher, Staci, Jami, Travis, Elliot, Abbie, Brandi, Quinn and Camille, and 2 great-grandchildren, Peyton and Luke. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ruth Glennen, brother Ed Baltzer and grandson, Beau Baltzer.
Bob will be truly missed by all of those who knew and loved him, but his love for a good joke or one of his famous stories will never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Musgrove Mortuary on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Salvation Army, Eugene Mission or Greenhill Humane Society in Bob's memory.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020