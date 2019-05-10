|
Robert C. Loomis (OSUBOB) of Eugene, OR passed away on April 22, 2019 in his sleep.
Robert Loomis
1931 - 2019
Robert was born on March 30, 1931 to Harold and Mary Loomis in Parkdale, OR. They moved to Hood River, OR when he was 5 years old. He lived in Hood River through his childhood and graduated from Hood River High in 1948. He immediately enlisted in the Navy and spent the next 4 years as a hospital corpsman, 14 months of that was in the Korean War. He left the Navy in 1952 and went to college at Oregon State College (now OSU), which is where he entered a fraternity and became a Beta Theta Pi (Beta's). While at OSU he studied pre-med as he was determined to be a doctor. From there he went to OHSU from 1956-1960, then interned and served in Urology residency from 1961-1965 in Portland at OHSU.
While Bob was at OSU he met his wife Barbara there and they married on Sept. 11, 1955. After he finished his residency in Portland, he moved his family to Eugene, OR where he was a Urologist for close to 20 years at Eugene Hospital and Clinic.
Then he decided that he wanted to be effective in medicine in a different way. Bob became the Medical Director and VP of Professional Relations with Pacific Hospital Association (now Pacificsource) for another 15 years. He retired in 1998.
Bob belonged to several medical organizations including: Lane County Medical Society, AMA, AMPAC, AUA, NWUA, WAUA, and AOA and was president of the Oregon Medical Assoc., Oregon Urologic Society and the Oregon Medical Political Actium committee.
He was also President or chairman of several community organizations including the OSU Alumni Assoc., OSU Foundation Board of Trustees, the OSU Beaver Club and the Eugene Downtown Association. He served on the Lane Transit District board and the Eugene-Springfield Metro partnership board. He was an Oregon delegate to the Republican National convention in 1984, and got to meet Ronald Reagan.
Bob was also very interested in real estate and developed several properties, one of them being Country Club West where he and Barbara built their dream home and lived for 30 years. All through his life he was a devout Episcopalian and poured his energy into helping St. Thomas Episcopal Church raise funds and build their parish hall, set up an endowment fund and also set up the Memorial Garden with Columbarium which is where his remains have been placed.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Barbara, one daughter Pamela Hornecker, two sons Cameron Loomis and Mike Loomis. He also had 7 grandchildren – Lacey, Amanda, Tyler, Michael, Sadie, Kiana and Taj, and one great grandson. His younger sister Barbie is also still living.
He really loved spending time golfing at the Eugene Country Club and playing bridge with his pals. His all-time favorite place was the Mercer Lake cabin, which is one of his legacies and his family will continue to enjoy it for the next several generations. Bob loved to travel and his many trips were a highlight in his retired years with his wife, friends and Mystery Trip crew.
On Saturdays he could be seen rooting on his beloved Beavers in Corvallis, and also traveled to every PAC 12 stadium as well as Hawaii and the Bowl games. He was very passionate about OSU and donated time and money to support causes from the development of the Valley Football Center having the medical center named after them and the CH2M Hill center.
Bob was very recognizable in his red OSUBOB convertible as he drove around town. He was a great man, loving husband, firm dad, loyal friend and will be remembered well by all.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at the Eugene Country Club from 4-6pm in the Tall Firs Room. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to honor him to OSU or St. Thomas church.
