Robert Lowell Pearson
May 27, 1926 - July 16, 2020
Bob was the first of the two sons born in Portland, OR to Earl E. and Lucy A. (Smith) Pearson. By age 5, his innovative building skills were evident. At 15, he built the first of more than 50 pleasure and work boats that he made through his latter 80's, providing much fun and joy with water skiing as well. Bob served in the Army near the end of WW2. He rode his motorcycle from Portland to Chicago to attend Wheaton College and later graduated from the U of O with a BS in Math, and completed seminary and was ordained. On June 17, 1949, Bob married Virginia Burt at the First Baptist Church of Eugene, Oregon. In 1953 Bob and Virginia traveled with their children to the Belgian Congo to build churches, hospitals, clinics, schools, and dorms for the ABFMS mission. While they lived in the same house at Vanga on the Kwilu River, the name of the country changed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then Zaire. In Oregon, Bob was self-employed as a homebuilder. His family was actively involved in the ministries of the Emerald Baptist Church and later Faith Center, Church of the Harvest, and First Baptist Church. Bob's entire family was hospitable and loving especially to the international students at the U of O. Bob celebrated his 94th birthday with all of his children and some of his grandsons. Bob's wife and brother, Dick, predeceased him. He is survived by his 5 children, John Pearson, Marilee Blomberg, Suzanne Clark, Bob Pearson, and Victor Pearson, 16 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. Bob joyfully walked with Jesus and helped others to join him. He was buried with full military honors on July 22, 2020. A memorial service will be announced later.
