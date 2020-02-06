|
Robert M. Hull
January 2, 1962 - February 4, 2020
Bob Hull passed away at home in Eugene on February 4, 2020 after struggling for several years with muscular dystrophy. Bob was born in Portland, Oregon in 1962, the son of Leonard and Helen Hull. He graduated from high school in Indianapolis in 1980 and attended the University of Evansville, where he received a B.A. in Business Administration and Psychology. He went on to earn a law degree at Indiana University. Bob moved back to Portland in 1987, where he worked as a deputy district attorney in Washington County for 27 years. Bob was a fearless and compassionate advocate for rape and child abuse victims. He took on these difficult cases without hesitation despite the risks and the toll they took on him mentally and physically. Bob was always kind, calm, and even tempered. He never complained, even as life dealt him some hard knocks. After he retired, Bob and his wife, Leslie, moved to Eugene.
Bob was an avid cyclist and skier. He also enjoyed traveling and was an extraordinary cook. Most notably, though, Bob was a loyal, lifelong Cubs fan. During the off-season, he cheered for the Ducks and Blazers.
Bob is survived by his wife, Leslie O'Leary, his mother, Helen Hull, his brother, John Hull and his sister-in-law, Lee Ann Hull, niece Jennifer Cortes, nephew Tim Hull, and Bob's beloved dog daughter, Nani. In addition, Bob was greatly loved by his wife's extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Bob's memory to .
