Robert "Red " McElroy
April 15, 1948 - May 27, 2020
Born in Eugene to Mildred Bivens and Arthur McElroy. Lived his entire adult life in Springfield. Worked 40 years for Rosboro Lumber. His pride and joy was his 1940 Ford Coupe Deluxe that he built in 1972.
He is predeceased by his brother Steve McElroy and his daughter Mariah McElroy.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his brother Gary McElroy, sister Sheila McCallister and brother Jeffrey Burgin. Also his grandchildren Kaiden and Talia Rushing.
Celebration of Life to be held at New Life Church at 2080 19th St., Springfield, OR on July 11, 2020 at 1pm
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.