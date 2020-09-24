Robert Merz
10/07/1926 - 09/21/2020
Robert Lee Merz passed away September 21, 2020 in Dunes City, Oregon. He was born on October 7, 1926 in Bandon, Oregon to Herman and Geraldine (Purdy) Merz and was the eldest of four children. Bob moved with his parents from Langlois, Oregon to Ada when he was a year old. His family owned and operated Alderwold Dairy on Fiddle Creek. Bob attended "Knowledge Knob", a one-room school on Fiddle Creek Road through the 8th grade and attended Siuslaw High School in Florence, where he was Student Body President and Valedictorian when he graduated in 1944. Bob's skill in leadership and public service was apparent at an early age. He was involved in Grange, Future Farmers of America and 4H as he grew up. Also apparent was his natural ability in music and anything to do with math and numbers. He could play any instrument he picked up, once he figured out how it worked. His mathematical genius led him during his career as a self-taught engineer and later, with his interest in geology he taught himself the art of faceting gemstones. Bob attended University of Oregon studying Business Administration.
Bob met Shirley Bonney in 1950 and they married in 1951. The Merzes started their family in 1952, having five children who were all raised in Florence and attended Siuslaw Schools. Bob and Shirley ran a successful logging, road building and property development business for 40 years. Projects include Little Woahink and Siltcoos Lake Dams, parking areas at Sea Lion Caves, Enchanted Valley roads, dozens of homesites and miles and miles of roads around western Lane County. He was an equipment operator for Champion International and Jensen Drilling before his retirement in 1987.
Bob served his community in many roles through the years starting with Siuslaw School Board, on which he served for 12 years; four as Chairman. Bob was instrumental in the district's acquisition of 90 acres of land at the north side of Florence and the long-range plan of having a cluster of schools which facilitated ease of transportation and food service. That goal reached fruition and is one of Bob's most impactful community achievements. Bob served on the Lane County Planning Commission, State Boundary Board, and State Scenic Area Board. He ran for the State Legislature in 1968.
Bob was a charter member of the Florence Elks Club, belonged to the Siuslaw Rod and Gun Club, Siuslaw Booster Club, Civic Theater, Ada Grange and Oregon Faceters Guild. Bob served on steering committees for Siuslaw Public Library and Peace Harbor Hospital, helping to bring those dreams to reality. Bob's involvement and dedication to the community has impacted each of his children, instilling an attitude of service and responsibility for community and world.
Bob led a long and remarkable life, overcoming the obstacles placed on him when he survived polio at age 13. He and Shirley shared a love for the outdoors and their family together for nearly 70 years. Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, his sisters Marilyn Merz Adkins of Florence and Karen Merz Christensen of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, brother David Merz (wife Lois) of Cold Stream, British Columbia, son Paul Merz (Chris) of Charleston, OR, daughter Laura Merz of Florence, daughter Julie Hart (Norbert) of Browns Valley, CA, daughter Cindy Forsythe (Robert) of Dunes City, grandchildren Andrea Merz, Evan Merz, Tony Hart (Kelsey), Chris Hart, Heidi Hart Diamond (Jesse), Aaron Nicholson, and Carrie Nicholson Gillies (Tom), great-grandchildren Eisley and Easton Hyde, Emma Diamond and Matthew Hart. Son John preceded him in death in 1990.
Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Lane County at P.O. Box 739, Florence, OR 97439.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy