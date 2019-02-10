|
November 21, 1929 -
January 24, 2019
Robert Neil Johnson of Eugene passed away on January 24, 2019 at the age of 89.
Robert was born November 21, 1929 in Eugene, Oregon to Neil and Rose Johnson. He attended schools in Eugene including Twin Oaks at Spencer Creek, Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Eugene High School. He married Florene Waldrip on March 30th, 1951.
In 1954 Robert was drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Fort Ord and later at Fort Lewis. He worked in the motor pool as a wheel vehicle mechanic. In 1955 he was sent to Hawaii and was stationed at Scofield Barracks serving with the Tropic Lightning Division.
Robert worked at several car dealerships before and after military service, including Parmenter Pontiac, Huling Buick and Dunham Motors. He and his wife moved to Florence, Oregon in 1989, where he worked part-time at BiMart and in the Parks Department for the City of Florence. He retired in 1998 and moved back to Eugene in 2003.
He lost the love of his life in 2012 when his wife Florene passed away. In 2015 his oldest son, Robert Allen ?BJ? Johnson passed away.
Robert is survived by his son Timothy Neil ?TJ? Johnson, his grandchildren Kendra, Jaydra, Dylan and Emma, and his great-grandchildren Lucian, Vincent and Sofia.
Arrangements by Andreason's Cremation and Lane Memorial Gardens. Per Robert's request there will be no memorial service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 10, 2019