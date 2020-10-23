Robert Noble
July 28, 1941 - October 12, 2020
Robert Edwin Noble, 79, died October 12, 2020 in Junction City, Oregon. Bob was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 28, 1941 to Elizabeth Louise Putnam, and Ernest LeRoy Noble. Following his early years in Connecticut, in 1946 the family moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa for eight years, and in 1954 to Walnut Creek, California, where Bob graduated from Las Lomas High School in 1959. Partly out of fear of a possible nuclear war, at 22, not knowing a soul, he packed his earthly belongings and headed for Oregon where he spent the rest of his life.
In 1965 Bob married Polly Danielson of Swisshome, Oregon. They had four children: Kimberly Noble, Arlene Brockman (Leif), Robert James (Jim) Noble (Aurelie) and Heidi Brown (Chad). They divorced in 1989. Along with his four kids, Bob is survived by ten grandchildren: Taylor and Carson Helfrich, Luke and Isaac Brockman, Kaitlyn Gilbert, Noah and Matteo Noble, Kiana, Ellie and Teagan Brown, and great granddaughter, Kelaya Brown. He is also survived by six siblings: Richard Noble, Don Noble, Bonnie Vesey, Ken Noble, Dora Noble and Cindy Frank. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Janet Alice Putnam and Loretta Cappa. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he loved like family.
Bob was born with insatiable curiosity, and a passion for learning that lasted his entire life. Beyond high school, his formal education included Laney College, Diablo Valley College, Lane Community College, and Oregon State University.
While his first love was raising cattle, he also worked as a machinist for Boeing Aircraft, set "chokers" working in logging, "pulled chain" at a plywood mill, and spent years running a dairy in Triangle Lake.
Bob was always different, in many wonderful ways. He treated strangers as friends. He was generous to a fault, willing to give you anything that was his without hesitation. He had a delightful, silly, childlike sense of humor.
He was a master carpenter, and an expert when it came to pruning and caring for fruit trees. He was always eager to perform these skills for others, without thought of compensation. He was an incredibly prolific letter writer. He loved antiques and draft horses.
Early on, Bob developed the core value that land was the only physical thing of lasting value. It led him on the painstaking search for nearly a year that led him to discover his little slice of heaven in a valley near Triangle Lake, his beloved Picture Book Ranch.
Bob was dealt a rough hand. He suffered from bad eyesight from birth. In his early thirties his hearing gradually failed, a result of several slow growing Neurofibromatosis Type II brain tumors. They likely caused the bipolar disorder that made life extremely difficult for him, and those near to him. Late in life he gradually went legally blind. But never, ever, did he express self-pity.
His legacy is his family and friends, who loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy