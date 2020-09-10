Robert Peterson
6/22/1925 - 8/30/2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing due to age related causes of Robert Allen Peterson. He left us on Sunday, August 30 at the age of 95. Bob was born in Athabasca, Alberta Canada, the son of Edward and Lillian Peterson. He served in the Navy during World War II. While stationed in Norman Oklahoma, he met Louise Fitzgerald. They married in 1948 and moved to Springfield Oregon. In 1975 they moved to Junction City, Oregon, where he lived until his death. Louise died in 2012. Bob and Louise were members of the Junction City United Methodist Church. He worked at Georgia Pacific for 25 years and Morse Brothers in Harrisburg for 21 years. His interests included fishing, music, travel, birding and spending time with family and friends. Bob is survived by Guy Peterson of Deming, New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews. No service is planned.
Those we love do not go away.
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near.
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
