Robert Pirtle Stone
04/20/1959 - 10/20/2019
Bob passed away unexpectedly at home. He spent his last day here on earth doing what he loved the most, fishing with good friends on the Siuslaw River. Bob enjoyed a long career as a fishing guide on Oregon's Rogue and Mckenzie rivers and Idaho's famous "Middle Fork of the Salmon". He was well known for his boating and fishing skills and provided many safe trips down the river to many, many clients and countless numbers of friends. Bob also traveled to southern California annually for 30+ years to manage a retail Christmas tree operation and made many friendships there. His stories of his beloved Mckenzie river lured many of his California friends to come north for a visit and trip down the river he loved. Shore lunches with fresh fried trout and beautiful scenery and whitewater were never forgotten. Bob had a wide circle of friends from many years of boating with many outfitters throughout the state and he will be missed by many. Bob never married and had no children. He is survived by brother John of Marana, Arizona. There will be a celebration of Bob's life with many, many good and mostly true stories on November 23rd at the Walterville Grange Hall, 39259 Camp Creek Road, Springfield, Or. 97478 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019